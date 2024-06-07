World

    • NATO to set tougher targets for air defence and missiles, diplomat says

    Eurocopters Tiger of the German Army take part in the Lithuanian-German military exercise in Pabrade, Lithuania on May 29, 2024. (Mindaugas Kulbis / AP Photo)
    BERLIN -

    The NATO alliance is expected to set its members more demanding targets to bolster their air defence, long-range missiles and logistics capability, a European diplomat told Reuters on Friday.

    NATO has drafted the first major defence plans since the end of the Cold War, spelling out how the alliance would respond to a Russian attack.

    (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Miranda Murray)

