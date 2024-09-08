World

    • NATO member Romania says a Russian drone violated its airspace

    Ukrainian servicemen carry crosses and pictures of their comrades killed in a Russian rocket attack at a Ukrainian military academy, during their funeral ceremony in Poltava, Ukraine, Saturday Sept. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Ukrainian servicemen carry crosses and pictures of their comrades killed in a Russian rocket attack at a Ukrainian military academy, during their funeral ceremony in Poltava, Ukraine, Saturday Sept. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    KYIV, Ukraine -

    A Russian drone violated Romania's airspace during nighttime attacks on neighboring Ukraine, the NATO member reported Sunday, urging Moscow to stop what it described as an escalation.

    The incident occurred as Russia carried out attacks on “civilian targets and port infrastructure” across the Danube River in Ukraine, Romania's Ministry of National Defense said.

    Romania deployed F-16 warplanes to monitor its airspace, and NATO allies were kept informed, the ministry said. Romanian emergency authorities also issued text alerts to residents of two eastern regions.

    Preliminary data indicates there may be an “impact zone” in an uninhabited area near the Romanian village of Periprava, the ministry said. It added that an investigation is underway.

    Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Romania has confirmed drone fragments on its territory on several occasions and as recently as July this year.

    The Romanian Defense Ministry strongly condemned the Russian attacks on Ukraine, calling them “unjustified and in serious contradiction with the norms of international law.”

    Mircea Geoana, NATO's outgoing deputy secretary-general and Romania's former top diplomat, said the military alliance also condemned Russia’s violation of Romanian airspace. “While we have no information indicating an intentional attack by Russia against Allies, these acts are irresponsible and potentially dangerous,” he wrote on X.

    Civilians reported killed in Ukraine

    In Ukraine, two civilians died and four more suffered wounds in a nighttime Russian airstrike on the northern city of Sumy, the regional military administration reported. Two children were among those wounded, the administration said. In the Kharkiv region farther east, overnight shelling killed two elderly women, according to local Gov. Oleh Syniehubov.

    During the night, Ukrainian air defenses shot down one of four cruise missiles and 15 of 23 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia, Ukraine's air force reported. It added that none of the cruise missiles had hit targets.

    In Ukraine's industrial east, Russian forces continued their montshlong grinding push towards the city of Pokrovsk, and also ramped up attacks near the town of Kurakhove farther south, Ukraine's General Staff said.

    Russia's Defense Ministry said its troops had taken Novohrodivka, a small town some 19 kilometres (11 miles) southeast of Pokrovsk.

    Associated Press writer Stephen McGrath in Sighisoara, Romania contributed to this report.

