TORONTO -- A NATO helicopter has been involved in an incident off the coast of Greece and a search and rescue mission is currently underway, CTV News has learned.

In a statement, Col. Juanita Chang, chief of Public Affairs for the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, confirmed the incident, but offered few additional details.

“I confirm there has been an incident involving a helicopter from a ship under NATO command,” Chang said in the statement. “There is currently a search and rescue operation being conducted and national notifications taking place. “

More to come…