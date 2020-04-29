NATO helicopter involved in incident off the coast of Greece
Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020 4:46PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 29, 2020 4:52PM EDT
Flags of Alliance members flap in the wind outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
TORONTO -- A NATO helicopter has been involved in an incident off the coast of Greece and a search and rescue mission is currently underway, CTV News has learned.
In a statement, Col. Juanita Chang, chief of Public Affairs for the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, confirmed the incident, but offered few additional details.
“I confirm there has been an incident involving a helicopter from a ship under NATO command,” Chang said in the statement. “There is currently a search and rescue operation being conducted and national notifications taking place. “
More to come…