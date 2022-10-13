NATO chief warns Russia not to cross 'very important line'

Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17

A jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.

Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect

The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.

  • Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a 'broken disgrace' after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.

    WATCH LIVE | Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump: 'None of this is normal'

    A defeated Donald Trump orchestrated a multi-part plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election in a 'staggering betrayal of his oath' of office resulting in the 2021 attack at the Capitol, the Jan. 6 committee declared Thursday.

