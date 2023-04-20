NATO chief visits Kyiv for first time since Russian invasion

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a media conference during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, on April 5, 2023. (Virginia Mayo / AP) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a media conference during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, on April 5, 2023. (Virginia Mayo / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social