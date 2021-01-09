Advertisement
National power grid breakdown plunges Pakistan into darkness: officials
Published Saturday, January 9, 2021 4:23PM EST
People and auto rickshaws are silhouetted on vehicles headlights on a dark street during widespread power outages in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
ISLAMABAD -- A breakdown in Pakistan's national power grid plunged the country into darkness on Saturday night, officials said.
"A countrywide blackout has been caused by a sudden plunge in the frequency in the power transmission system," Pakistan's Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan said on Twitter.
He said efforts were underway to determine the reasons behind the situation, and asked people across the country to remain calm.