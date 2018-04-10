National Guard members start arriving at U.S.-Mexico border
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 19, 2007 file photo, a National Guard unit patrols the Arizona-Mexico border in Sasabe, Ariz. On Friday, April 6, 2018, Arizona and Texas announced that they were preparing to deploy National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border in response to President Donald Trump‚Äôs call for more border security. From 2006 to 2008, the Guard fixed vehicles, maintained roads, repaired fences and performed ground surveillance. Its second mission in 2010 and 2011 involved more aerial surveillance and intelligence work. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file)
Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 2:38AM EDT
HOUSTON - Some National Guard members have started arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border with more expected as federal government officials continue to discuss what they'll do about illegal immigration.
The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico committed 1,600 Guard members to the border Monday.
That gives President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested to fight what he's calls a crisis of migrant crossings and crime.
The only holdout border state is California, led by Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown.
He hasn't announced whether troops from California's National Guard will participate and has repeatedly fought with Trump over immigration policy.
Governors who send troops retain command and control over their state's Guard members and the U.S. government picks up the cost.
