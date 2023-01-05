Nate Thayer, reporter who interviewed Pol Pot, dies

American journalist Nate Thayer, of Falmouth, Mass., sits bandaged in a hotel room on Oct. 15, 1989 in Aranyaprathet, Thailand, after he was injured in a land mine explosion on his return from Cambodia. Thayer, a fearless reporter who survived several brushes with death over decades covering conflict in Southeast Asia, was the last western journalist to interview Pol Pot, the leader of the murderous Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia. Thayer was found dead at his Falmouth, Massachusetts home on Tuesday by a friend, his brother, Rob Thayer, said Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo) American journalist Nate Thayer, of Falmouth, Mass., sits bandaged in a hotel room on Oct. 15, 1989 in Aranyaprathet, Thailand, after he was injured in a land mine explosion on his return from Cambodia. Thayer, a fearless reporter who survived several brushes with death over decades covering conflict in Southeast Asia, was the last western journalist to interview Pol Pot, the leader of the murderous Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia. Thayer was found dead at his Falmouth, Massachusetts home on Tuesday by a friend, his brother, Rob Thayer, said Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday -- and his first question was 'Did we win?' his doctors said Thursday.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social