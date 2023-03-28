Nashville police release chilling security camera footage of suspected school shooter

WARNING: This story – and the video at the top of this article - contain graphic details some may find disturbing.

Nashville police have released security camera footage of a suspected shooter entering the private Christian elementary school during an incident that claimed the lives of three children, all aged nine, and three adults on Monday

In the footage, a silver car is seen driving into The Covenant School grounds and around the entrance. A separate angle from inside the school then shows a person shooting multiple rounds through two doors, shattering the glass and walking inside.

The edited two-minute video shows the shooter pointing the gun into hallways and opening doors. Another camera shows the shooter walking by a "children's ministry" sign in the school.

During a press conference on Monday, police identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a former student of the school, who was killed by officers responding to the scene.

Police say they learned have learned the shooter had an elaborate plan for the attack, which included a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre. Police also said they carried two "assault-type" weapons and a handgun.