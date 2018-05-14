

Colleen Long and Tom Hays, The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- A nanny convicted of brutally murdering two small children in her care has been sentenced in New York City to life in prison without parole.

Yoselyn Ortega (YOH'-sih-lihn ohr-TAY'-guh) was convicted last month in the deaths of 6-year-old Lucia Krim and 2-year-old Leo Krim and was sentenced Monday. She had been working for the Krim family for nearly two years when she took the children to a bathroom of their apartment and stabbed them to death in 2012.

She wept and apologized to the family.

The children's mother had been out with a third child and returned home to find them dead. Their father was out of town.

Ortega's lawyer argued she was too mentally ill to know what she was doing when she killed the children.

The 55-year-old Ortega is from the Dominican Republic.

------

This story has been corrected to show the nanny was sentenced to life in prison without parole, not 50 years to life.