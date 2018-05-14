Nanny to be sentenced in killing of 2 children
In this Oct. 27, 2012, file photo, photographs of 6-year-old Lucia Krim and her 2-year-old brother, Leo, are displayed alongside balloons and stuffed animals at a memorial outside the apartment building where they lived in New York. Opening arguments begin Thursday, March 1, 2018, for Yoselyn Ortega, the family's nanny charged with murder in the Oct. 25, 2012, deaths of the siblings. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 9:22AM EDT
NEW YORK -- A New York City nanny who killed two small children in her care is facing life in prison.
Yoselyn Ortega is to be sentenced Monday following her conviction of murder last month in the 2012 deaths of Lucia and Leo Krim.
The nanny's lawyer had argued that Ortega was mentally ill and couldn't be held responsible for the children's deaths.
Lucia was 6. Leo was 2.
Prosecutors say Ortega knew what she was doing and understood "every stab, every slash" as she slaughtered the children.
The children's mother found them in a bathroom. The parents' testimony made jurors weep during the emotional trial.