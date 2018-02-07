Naked passenger forces Alaska Airlines plane to land
In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 painted with the airline's new tail logo and livery takes off above an Alaska plane with the old livery, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. (AP Photo / Ted S. Warren, File)
Mark Thiessen, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 8:05PM EST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- An Alaska Airlines flight to Seattle was forced to return to Anchorage early Wednesday after a passenger locked himself in the bathroom, took off all his clothes, and refused to follow crew instructions.
Kate Danyluk was a passenger on the flight. The Anchorage teacher tells The Associated Press she knew something was wrong because the flight attendants kept going back and forth in the aisles, and they had put on rubber gloves.
An Alaska Airlines spokesman said that no emergency was declared, but the decision was made to return to Anchorage.
When they landed, police escorted the man out the plane's back door.
Airport police Lt. Darcy Perry tells Anchorage television station KTVA that flight attendants found the man was naked.
FBI agents interviewed the man, but it wasn't clear if he was detained. The Anchorage FBI didn't return several messages.