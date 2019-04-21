Nadler: Evidence against Trump impeachable if proven
President Donald Trump arrives to begin speaking at a Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride event in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 21, 2019 12:15PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- A House committee chairman says the evidence of obstruction by U.S. President Donald Trump detailed in the special counsel's report is impeachable if proven.
Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York chairs the House committee that would hold impeachment proceedings. He says it's up to Congress to investigate the 10 allegations of Trump's attempts to obstruct the Russia investigation that special counsel Robert Mueller laid out but left open whether Trump broke the law.
Asked whether the offences are impeachable, Nadler told NBC, "If proven, some of this would be impeachable, yes." He said Democrats' focus is to "go where the evidence leads us."
Democratic leaders are under pressure from the party's rising stars and some presidential contenders to start impeachment proceedings. House Democrats will confer Monday on next steps.
