N.Y. woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner: police

Kevin D. Monahan, 65, is seen in this photo released by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Kevin D. Monahan, 65, is seen in this photo released by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

These are the 15 Commonwealth realms and where they stand on the royals

While King Charles III's coronation will take place in London on May 6, many countries aside from the United Kingdom will see their new monarch crowned. CTVNews.ca takes a closer look at which countries acknowledge King Charles as their head of state, and how their residents feel about the monarchy.

Lawsuit against Fox for false election claims heads to trial

Jurors are set to get their first look Tuesday at a voting machine company's US$1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News in a trial that will test First Amendment protections and expose the network's role in spreading the lie of a stolen 2020 presidential election.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social