N. Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic

An employee of the Pyongyang Sports Goods Factory produces balls in Pyongyang, North Korea, June 14, 2022. The red banner says, "Economy means increased production and patriotism." (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho) An employee of the Pyongyang Sports Goods Factory produces balls in Pyongyang, North Korea, June 14, 2022. The red banner says, "Economy means increased production and patriotism." (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social