Mystery object washes up on Australian beach, investigation underway

A mysterious object that washed up on an Australian beach is under investigation.

The giant cylinder was found near Green Head in Western Australia on Monday. The discovery prompted online speculation that it could be a part of a missing plane, Flight MH370, that disappeared in 2014.

But according to aviation expert Geoffrey Thomas, it would be unlikely.

"There's no chance it's part of MH370. It's not any part of a Boeing 777 and the fact is MH370 was lost nine-and-a-half years ago so it would show a great deal more wear and tear on the debris."

Thomas thinks the debris could come from a rocket that was launched within the past year.

Western Australia police, the Australian Defence Force and maritime partners are conducting a joint investigation, local media reported.