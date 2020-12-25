TORONTO -- Speculation has run rampant on social media after a gingerbread monolith, similar to the metal one spotted in Utah, was found in a San Francisco park.

The nearly seven-foot-tall structure appeared in Corona Heights Park in the Castro neighbourhood of the city on Friday morning, according to local reports, with people flocking to the confection for photos.

Local media asked the parks director if they would be taking down the modern art marvel, who quipped that it “looked like a great spot to get baked,” and would “leave it up until the cookie crumbles.”

In November, a helicopter crew discovered a mysterious monolith in the middle of rural Utah. Similar iterations have since appeared in Romania and the United Kingdom, among others.

Whether a spoof on the mysterious metal monoliths appearing around the world, or just a harmless Christmas prank, the gingerbread tower is providing a little bit of fun for the holidays.

There was also a rainbow �� pic.twitter.com/i7GHHGGhQM — Anand Sharma (@aprilzero) December 25, 2020 In the perfect act of SF 2020 defiance, there is an expertly-iced gingerbread monolith atop Corona Heights. Miracle? pic.twitter.com/Ik7LKf82MM — Jeffrey Tumlin (@jeffreytumlin) December 25, 2020