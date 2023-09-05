Myanmar won't be allowed to lead Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2026, in blow to generals
Southeast Asian leaders decided that Myanmar won't take over the rotating leadership of their regional bloc as scheduled in 2026, Asian diplomats and a leader said Tuesday, in the latest blow to efforts by its ruling generals to gain international recognition after violently seizing power in 2021.
Western governments led by the United States have condemned the Myanmar army's ouster of Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government in 2021 and have demanded her immediate release from yearslong detention along with other officials.
The Philippines agreed to take over the regional bloc's chairmanship in 2026 at an ASEAN summit hosted by Indonesia on Tuesday, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in a statement, citing what he told fellow leaders in the closed-door meetings.
"It is my pleasure to announce that the Philippines is ready to take the helm and chair ASEAN in 2026," Marcos told his ASEAN counterparts in Jakarta, the statement said.
Marcos did not explain why Myanmar lost the prestigious yearlong ASEAN chairmanship, but two ASEAN diplomats told The Associated Press that it was related to the civil strife in the country and fears that the bloc's relations with the United States and the European Union, among others, might be undermined because of their non-recognition of the military-led government in Myanmar.
The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the delicate issue publicly.
Continuing deadly civil strife in Myanmar and new flare-ups in long-simmering territorial disputes in the South China Sea were high in the agenda of the 10-nation bloc's talks on Tuesday.
Thorny issues including the U.S.-China rivalry in the region have set off divisions within ASEAN, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo renewed his call for unity.
"All of us are aware of the magnitude of the world's challenges today, where the main key to facing them is the unity and centrality of ASEAN," Widodo told fellow leaders.
He likened the regional group to a big ship carrying Southeast Asia's people. "ASEAN leaders must ensure that this ship is able to keep going, able to keep sailing," Widodo said. "We must be captains of our own ships to bring about peace, to bring about stability, to bring about shared prosperity."
In a punitive step for their failure to comply with a five-point domestic peace plan crafted by ASEAN leaders in 2021, Myanmar's top generals and their appointed officials were again barred from attending this year's summit in Jakarta despite suggestions by some member states that they be allowed back because their ejection had failed to resolve the country's crisis.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said ASEAN would stick with the plan.
Myanmar security forces have killed about 4,000 civilians and arrested 24,410 others since the army takeover, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a rights monitoring organization.
After their summit on Tuesday, the regional group's leaders will meet with Asian and Western counterparts from Wednesday to Thursday, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is attending in lieu of President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said before flying to Jakarta that he plans to offer assurances of the safety of the ongoing release into the sea of treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant. The release began on Aug. 24 and China immediately imposed a ban on all Japanese seafood.
Asked about the possibility of a meeting with Chinese Premier Li in Jakarta, Kishida said there had been no decision made on that.
Kishida and three Cabinet ministers recently ate flounder, octopus and sea bass sashimi caught off the Fukushima coast after the start of the wastewater release in an effort to show they were safe.
On the South China Sea territorial disputes, the ASEAN leaders "reaffirmed the need to enhance mutual trust and confidence, exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability and avoid actions that may further complicate the situation," according to a post-summit communique to be issued by Widodo in behalf of the other leaders.
ASEAN members Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei are involved in the territorial standoffs in the South China Sea, which China claims virtually in its entirely.
"We discussed the situation in the South China Sea, during which concerns were expressed by some ASEAN member states on the land reclamations, activities, serious incidents in the area, including actions that put the safety of all persons at risk, damage to the marine environment, which have eroded trust and confidence, increased tensions, and may undermine peace, security, and stability in the region," the leaders planned to say, using similar language as in past communiques.
------
Associated Press writers Edna Tarigan in Jakarta and Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau arrives in Jakarta, kicking off Indo-Pacific tour
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in Jakarta today where he is kicking off a six-day tour of the Indo-Pacific region. Trudeau and his son Xavier were greeted with Indonesian dancers, with the prime minister being gifted a traditional scarf.
As kids head back to school, here's how to keep RSV, COVID and other illnesses at bay
With back to school just around the corner and COVID-19 cases on the rise, it’s important to remember the basics of keeping respiratory illnesses at bay, one expert says.
Students head back to school with climate change, AI and affordability top of mind
Many students are likely feeling a mixture of nerves and excitement today as they begin another school year. With disruptive pandemic measures seemingly behind them, parents and educators say a new crop of issues may affect classroom learning this year, including AI technology, affordability and climate change.
Air Canada apologizing to customers after seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on flight to Montreal
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
Toronto patient waiting for hospital bed watched for 48 hours as ER staff dealt with flood of sick patients
Some doctors estimate 8,000 to 15,000 Canadians are dying because of emergency room overcrowding, a trend prompting hospital staff to get creative, treating patients everywhere from chairs to public bathrooms.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada to halt rate hikes
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wrote directly to the central bank's governor Tiff Macklem on Sunday because of the devastating impact current rates are having on the province's families and businesses.
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth singer, dead at 56
Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, died Monday, his manager said. He was 56. No cause of death was shared, but Harwell had been receiving hospice care over the weekend and died at his home in Boise, Idaho.
Canadian airline pilots eye higher-paid U.S. cockpits as staffing shortages bite
The number of Canadian pilots seeking to fly in the United States tripled in 2022, according to previously unreported U.S. government data, raising fears of deepening shortages in Canada as pilots seek higher wages.
Canada
-
Air Canada apologizing to customers after seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on flight to Montreal
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
-
Students head back to school with climate change, AI and affordability top of mind
Many students are likely feeling a mixture of nerves and excitement today as they begin another school year. With disruptive pandemic measures seemingly behind them, parents and educators say a new crop of issues may affect classroom learning this year, including AI technology, affordability and climate change.
-
Essential workers head back early to Yellowknife to be ready for everyone else
Officials in Yellowknife, as well as staff with the Northwest Territories, are getting ready for the start of a mass migration home of wildfire evacuees that's still on track for Wednesday.
-
Police-worn body cameras recommended after B.C. coroner's inquest
A jury in a coroner's inquest into the police killing of a British Columbia man eight years ago says the province and the RCMP should speed up the introduction of police body cameras.
-
Weekend weather in central B.C. causes 'very aggressive' fire activity
British Columbia's wildfire service says long weekend weather conditions caused “very aggressive fire activity” on several active blazes in the province's central fire zone.
-
A potentially stressful week is ahead for Yellowknife residents, says N.W.T. minister
Weeks after an evacuation order in Yellowknife due to nearby wildfires, the city is set to reopen on Wednesday, but the territory's finance minister is warning the transition home could be 'stressful'.
World
-
Burning Man revellers begin exodus after flooding left tens of thousands stranded in Nevada desert
Muddy roads that left tens of thousands of partygoers stranded for days at a counterculture festival had dried up enough by Monday afternoon to allow them to begin their exodus from the northern Nevada desert.
-
Cluster munition deaths in Ukraine pass Syria, fueling rise in a weapon the world has tried to ban
More than 300 people were killed and over 600 wounded by cluster munitions in Ukraine in 2022, according to an international watchdog, surpassing Syria as the country with the highest number of casualties from the controversial weapons for the first time in a decade.
-
Myanmar won't be allowed to lead Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2026, in blow to generals
Southeast Asian leaders decided that Myanmar won't take over the rotating leadership of their regional bloc as scheduled in 2026, Asian diplomats and a leader said Tuesday, in the latest blow to efforts by its ruling generals to gain international recognition after violently seizing power in 2021.
-
Despite Xi's decision not to attend G20 in India, China says bilateral ties are 'generally stable'
Despite Chinese President Xi Jinping's decision not to attend this week's Group of 20 summit in India, Beijing says that relations between the two nuclear-armed Asian giants remain 'generally stable.'
-
Australian who fell ill at remote Antarctic base is rescued after daunting mission, authorities say
An Australian who fell ill at a remote Antarctic base is returning home on an icebreaker following a daunting mission to rescue him, authorities said Tuesday.
-
New Delhi got a makeover for the G20 summit. The city's poor say they were simply erased
Many of the New Delhi's poor say they were simply erased, much like the stray dogs and monkeys that have been removed from some neighbourhoods, as India's capital got its makeover ahead of this week's summit of the Group of 20 nations.
Politics
-
Trudeau arrives in Jakarta, kicking off Indo-Pacific tour
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in Jakarta today where he is kicking off a six-day tour of the Indo-Pacific region. Trudeau and his son Xavier were greeted with Indonesian dancers, with the prime minister being gifted a traditional scarf.
-
Canada set to become strategic partner with ASEAN bloc, symbolizing trade progress
Canada's status within the Indo-Pacific region is set to get a boost as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations prepares to make Ottawa its latest strategic partner when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Indonesia.
-
What's behind Canada's housing crisis? Decades of policy failures, says former deputy PM
Canada's housing crunch is the result of decades of poor policy stemming from the federal government leaving the issue to the provinces in the 1980s, according to one former deputy prime minister.
Health
-
Early lab tests suggest new COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 may be less contagious and less immune-evasive than feared
Scientists around the world are fast-tracking lab experiments to try to understand the highly mutated BA.2.86 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. Results just beginning to emerge are offering some reassurance, experts say.
-
Will updated COVID vaccines work against latest variant? Canadian scientists monitor global research
Federal scientists will be monitoring global research to determine the effectiveness of updated vaccines against the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada say.
-
As kids head back to school, here's how to keep RSV, COVID and other illnesses at bay
With back to school just around the corner and COVID-19 cases on the rise, it’s important to remember the basics of keeping respiratory illnesses at bay, one expert says.
Sci-Tech
-
4 astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up 6-month station mission
Four astronauts returned to Earth early Monday after a six-month stay at the International Space Station.
-
Green buildings, leaky pavement and trees could help cities meet net zero carbon emissions: study
Dozens of cities in Europe could reach net zero carbon emissions within the next 10 years by incorporating nature into their urban infrastructure, according to new research.
-
Online News Act could see Google, Meta pay combined $230 million to Canadian media
Canada on Friday unveiled draft rules for a law designed to compel Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms pay news outlets, saying Ottawa was addressing the companies' concerns that they may be facing an uncapped liability.
Entertainment
-
Local businesses preparing for 'more mellow' TIFF as Hollywood strikes continue
With TIFF mum on how many celebrities could grace its red carpets and refusing to share projected attendance and media accreditation numbers until after the festival, a sense of uncertainty is looming large.
-
The Rolling Stones will release their first studio album in 18 years, 'Hackney Diamonds'
On Monday, The Rolling Stones announced they are preparing to release their first album of original material in 18 years -- since 2005's "A Bigger Bang."
-
Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth singer, dead at 56
Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, died Monday, his manager said. He was 56. No cause of death was shared, but Harwell had been receiving hospice care over the weekend and died at his home in Boise, Idaho.
Business
-
Canadian airline pilots eye higher-paid U.S. cockpits as staffing shortages bite
The number of Canadian pilots seeking to fly in the United States tripled in 2022, according to previously unreported U.S. government data, raising fears of deepening shortages in Canada as pilots seek higher wages.
-
Back-to-office plans fall flat amid arbitrary rules, lack of communication
Many companies are now asking -- or telling -- their employees to come back to the office, but many workers, especially those who moved away or made other big changes, are reluctant, highlighting a gap in how employers and workers think about the change.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada to halt rate hikes
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wrote directly to the central bank's governor Tiff Macklem on Sunday because of the devastating impact current rates are having on the province's families and businesses.
Lifestyle
-
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
-
Cape Breton teen to represent Canada at World Cup of Darts in Denmark
She just turned 15-years-old in August, but come the end of September, Brooke Martell will be representing Cape Breton Island, and Canada, at the World Cup of Darts in Denmark.
-
Math anxiety develops at a young age for some students, here's how to prevent it
While math-related anxiety can start as early as kindergarten for some kids, there are strategies to make math enjoyable for all students, according to an expert.
Sports
-
Riders' Pete Robertson gets one-game suspension for head-butting Bombers QB
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Pete Robertson has been slapped with a one-game suspension following a head-butting incident during the Labour Day Classic.
-
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias arrested near Los Angeles stadium where Messi was playing MLS game
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested near BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance.
-
Messi has 2 assists in front of star-studded crowd in Los Angeles as Inter Miami beats LAFC 3-1
Messi had two assists in front of a star-studded crowd in Inter Miami's 3-1 victory over Los Angeles Football Club.
Autos
-
UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford -- demands that even the UAW's own president calls 'audacious' -- are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14.
-
Daniel Ricciardo could miss Singapore and Japan GPs as he recovers from broken hand
AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo could miss the next two Formula One races as he continues to recover from a broken hand.
-
Faulty trunk latches prompt recall of nearly 20,000 Kia vehicles in Canada
Kia has recalled nearly 20,000 vehicles in Canada due to issues with trunk latches. This comes after the company recalled around 320,000 cars in the U.S.