

The Associated Press





YANGON, Myanmar -- Flooding in Myanmar has killed 12 people and forced more than 132,000 others to take shelter at nearly 300 temporary camps, a report said Wednesday.

The state newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar cited the National Natural Disaster Management Committee as saying the highest death toll was in Bago region north of Yangon, where four people died and more than 94,000 others took refuge in 186 camps.

It said torrential rains and strong winds destroyed some bridges and forced people to flee their homes in low-lying areas. Roads were cut by flooding in some areas, although a major highway that had been blocked for several days was reopened Tuesday as the floodwaters receded, it said.

In an interview with the newspaper, Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Win Myat Aye said there were not enough relief camps, resulting in overcrowding and problems with sanitation. He said people would have to stay in the camps for a week to 10 days.

His ministry has spent more than 554 million kyat ($380,000) on aid for the flood victims and compensation for the families of those that died, the newspaper said.

Seasonal heavy rains have caused serious flooding in other Southeast Asian nations as well. A dam at a hydroelectric project in Laos was breached last week, forcing thousands of people from their homes. Official figures on the number of dead ranged from 11 to 27, with more than 100 still missing.