Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption and sentenced her to five years in prison Wednesday in the first of several corruption cases against her.
Suu Kyi, 76, who was ousted by an army takeover last year, has denied the allegation that she accepted gold and hundreds of thousands of dollars in a bribe from a top political colleague.
Her supporters and independent legal experts consider Suu Kyi's prosecution an unjust attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military's seizure of power while preventing her from returning to an active role in politics.
The daughter of Aung San, Myanmar's founding father, Suu Kyi became a public figure in 1988 during a failed uprising against a previous military government when she helped found the National League for Democracy party. She spent 15 of the next 21 years under house arrest for leading a nonviolent struggle for democracy that earned her the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize. When the army allowed an election in 2015, her party won a landslide victory and she became the de facto head of state. Her party won a greater majority in the 2020 polls.
Suu Kyi is widely revered at home for her role in the country's pro-democracy movement -- and was long viewed abroad as an icon of that struggle, epitomized by her years under house arrest.
But she also has been heavily criticized for showing deference to the military while ignoring and, at times, even defending rights violations -- most notably a 2017 crackdown on Rohingya Muslims that rights groups have labeled genocide. While she has disputed allegations that army personnel killed Rohingya civilians, torched houses and raped women and she remains immensely popular at home, that stance has tarnished her reputation abroad.
She has already been sentenced to six years' imprisonment in other cases and faces 10 more corruption charges. The maximum punishment under the Anti-Corruption Act is 15 years in prison and a fine for each charge. Convictions in the other cases could bring sentences of more than 100 years in prison in total.
"These are trumped-up charges, politically motivated, to keep her inside prison for such a long time and also are designed to keep her away from the political limelight," said Wai Hnin Pwint Thon, a Geneva-based activist with the pro-democracy group Burma Campaign UK. "And I'm sure the military is also thinking, by sentencing her, they are grabbing the hope away from people but, in reality, it's doing completely the opposite because people haven't lost hope. They are still standing up against the military."
Suu Kyi's trial in the capital, Naypyitaw, was closed to the media, diplomats and spectators, and her lawyers were barred from speaking to the media. The evening newscast on state television confirmed the sentence.
Following the victory of Suu Kyi's party in the 2020 general election, lawmakers were not allowed to take their seats when the army seized power on Feb. 1, 2021, arresting Suu Kyi and many senior colleagues in her party and government. The army said it acted because there had been massive electoral fraud, but independent election observers didn't find any major irregularities.
The takeover was met with large nonviolent protests nationwide which security forces quashed with lethal force, killing almost 1,800 civilians, according to a watchdog group, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
As repression escalated, armed resistance against the military government grew, and some UN experts now characterize the country as being in a state of civil war.
Suu Kyi has not been seen or allowed to speak in public since she was detained and is being held in an undisclosed location. However, at last week's final hearing in the case, she appeared to be in good health and asked her supporters to "stay united," said a legal official familiar with the proceedings who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to release information.
In earlier cases, Suu Kyi was sentenced to six years' imprisonment on charges of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions and sedition.
In the case decided Wednesday, she was accused of receiving US$600,000 and seven gold bars in 2017-18 from Phyo Min Thein, the former chief minister of Yangon, the country's biggest city, and a senior member of her political party. Her lawyers, before they were served with gag orders late last year, said she rejected all his testimony against her as "absurd."
The nine other cases currently being tried under the Anti-Corruption Act include several related to the purchase and rental of a helicopter by one of her former Cabinet ministers.
Suu Kyi is also charged with diverting money meant as charitable donations to build a residence, and with misusing her position to obtain rental properties at lower-than-market prices for a foundation named after her mother. The state Anti-Corruption Commission has declared that several of her alleged actions deprived the state of revenue it would otherwise have earned.
Another corruption charge alleging that she accepted a bribe has not yet gone to trial.
Suu Kyi is also being tried on a charge of violating the Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years, and on a charge alleging election fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of three years.
"The days of Aung San Suu Kyi as a free woman are effectively over. Myanmar's junta and the country's kangaroo courts are walking in lockstep to put Aung San Suu Kyi away for what could ultimately be the equivalent of a life sentence, given her advanced age," said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch. "Destroying popular democracy in Myanmar also means getting rid of Aung San Suu Kyi, and the junta is leaving nothing to chance."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's going to affect everyone': Number of seniors over 85 expected to triple in next 25 years
Canada's seniors over the age of 85 are the fastest-growing age group in the country, marking another milestone on the slow march to what experts warn will be a crisis in care for the country's elders.
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, dramatically escalating its standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine. European leaders decried the move as 'blackmail.'
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
New census data offers snapshot of Canada's transgender population for first time
Census data released Wednesday offers an unprecedented snapshot of Canada's transgender population, showing 0.33 per cent of residents identify as a gender that differs from the sex they were assigned at birth.
Police investigating medically-assisted death of B.C. woman
Police in Abbotsford, B.C. confirm they are investigating the medically-assisted death of a 61-year-old woman whose daughters say should not have been approved for the procedure based on the state of her mental health at the time.
The U.S. is out of the COVID-19 pandemic phase, Fauci says
The United States is out of the COVID-19 pandemic phase, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
WATCH LIVE | No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp: officers
Jurors in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case heard Wednesday from police officers who responded to the couple's penthouse immediately after a 2016 fight.
Toronto shooting suspect atop Canada's most wanted list arrested
The top name on a new list of Canada’s most wanted violent fugitives was arrested just hours after the list and a $250,000 reward were made public.
Canada pushing G7 on new laws to seize and repurpose frozen Russian assets: Joly
Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 200 people who are loyal to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. And, the federal government is working with G7 allies to craft new legislation that would allow for not just the freezing of sanctioned Russian assets, but seizing them on behalf of Ukrainian war victims.
Canada
-
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
-
RCMP supervisor during N.S. mass shooting took extended leave amid second-guessing
One of the Mounties who oversaw the initial response to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia was off work for at least 16 months afterwards, saying he struggled with questions about his own decisions during the rampage.
-
New census data offers snapshot of Canada's transgender population for first time
Census data released Wednesday offers an unprecedented snapshot of Canada's transgender population, showing 0.33 per cent of residents identify as a gender that differs from the sex they were assigned at birth.
-
Atlantic provinces will have highest proportion of seniors over 85 by 2043: census
Simone McDonald is one of just four students at the school in McCallum, a community of fewer than 50 houses -- some of them empty -- tucked between two rocky slopes along the south coast of Newfoundland.
-
These students want you to know sexual assault happens in high school too, and it needs to stop
A student-led Canadian network called High School Too has launched a nationwide campaign to end sexual violence in secondary schools, an issue two of its organizers say isn't being adequately addressed.
-
Toronto shooting suspect atop Canada's most wanted list arrested
The top name on a new list of Canada’s most wanted violent fugitives was arrested just hours after the list and a $250,000 reward were made public.
World
-
Fruity near-miss for France's Macron, targeted by tomatoes
Newly reelected French President Emmanuel Macron narrowly avoided being pelted by what looked like a small sackful of cherry tomatoes Wednesday as he waded through a boisterous and packed crowd in a market northwest of Paris.
-
Juvenile suspect arrested in death of 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin
Police investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl in western Wisconsin arrested a juvenile suspect known to the victim, they announced Tuesday evening.
-
Madeleine Albright honoured by U.S. President Biden, other world leaders
World leaders and U.S. political and foreign policy elite paid their respects Wednesday to the late Madeleine Albright, the child refugee from war-torn Europe who rose to become America's first female secretary of state.
-
McCarthy defends U.S. Capitol riots day audio, House GOP backs 'next speaker'
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy told colleagues Wednesday he never asked then-U.S. President Donald Trump to resign over the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol as he defended private conversations around the siege that have spilled into the open and jeopardized his leadership.
-
Ukraine updates: Biden to tour U.S. facility making weapons for war
What's happening in Ukraine on Wednesday: The White House says President Joe Biden will tour a Lockheed Martin facility that makes weapons systems, such as Javelin anti-tank missiles, that the administration is providing to Ukraine to defend itself against Russia's two-month-old invasion.
-
Trump appeals New York contempt ruling, US$10K per day fine
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has appealed a New York judge's decision to hold him in contempt of court and fine him US$10,000 per day for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued in the state attorney general's civil investigation into his business dealings.
Politics
-
Canada pushing G7 on new laws to seize and repurpose frozen Russian assets: Joly
Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 200 people who are loyal to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. And, the federal government is working with G7 allies to craft new legislation that would allow for not just the freezing of sanctioned Russian assets, but seizing them on behalf of Ukrainian war victims.
-
Justice minister invokes cabinet secrecy around use of Emergencies Act
Justice Minister David Lametti repeatedly invoked cabinet confidentiality in his appearance before a special committee tasked with investigating the government’s use of the Emergencies Act.
-
'It's going to affect everyone': Number of seniors over 85 expected to triple in next 25 years
Canada's seniors over the age of 85 are the fastest-growing age group in the country, marking another milestone on the slow march to what experts warn will be a crisis in care for the country's elders.
Health
-
Canadian health officials investigating reports of severe hepatitis in children
Canadian health officials say they’re investigating reports of mysterious, severe hepatitis cases in children, as doctors around the world are closely monitoring the growing number of such cases.
-
The U.S. is out of the COVID-19 pandemic phase, Fauci says
The United States is out of the COVID-19 pandemic phase, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
-
Shanghai seeks 'societal zero COVID' with rounds of testing
Shanghai city authorities said Wednesday they will start rounds of COVID-19 testing over the next few days to determine which neighbourhoods can safely be allowed a limited amount of freedom of movement, as residents in Beijing watch carefully on word for whether the capital city will lock down.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight
SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Wednesday, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires.
-
'Voices of April': China's internet erupts in protest against censorship of Shanghai lockdown video
A montage of audio recordings featured in "Voices of April," a video documenting the harsh impact of Shanghai's nearly month-long lockdown, spread across social media platforms in China, but for the Chinese government, the six-minute clip was too much, with censors quickly taking down the film as well as any references to it from China's internet.
-
Musk's 'free speech' push for Twitter: Repeating history?
Elon Musk, the world's richest man, is spending US$44 billion to acquire Twitter with the stated aim of turning it into a haven for 'free speech.' There's just one problem: The social platform has been down this road before, and it didn't end well.
Entertainment
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp: officers
Jurors in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case heard Wednesday from police officers who responded to the couple's penthouse immediately after a 2016 fight.
-
Robert Pattinson set to return for a sequel to 'The Batman'
'The Batman' will return. Warner Bros. revealed the news during its Tuesday presentation at CinemaCon, where 'The Batman' director Matt Reeves delivered the news.
-
Maluma on historic Medillin show, fulfilling lifelong dream
Fresh from the special unveiling of his Madame Tussauds wax figure in Medellin, Colombia, Maluma is ready to give the largest concert ever held at the Atanasio Girardot Soccer Stadium in his hometown.
Business
-
Elon Musk quest to scrap deal over 2018 tweets is rejected
Elon Musk's request to scrap a settlement with securities regulators over 2018 tweets claiming he had the funding to take Tesla private was denied by a federal judge in New York.
-
RBC report says inflation and rising rates will hurt low income Canadians most
A report by RBC Economics says inflation and rising borrowing costs will affect all Canadian households, but low income Canadians will feel the sharpest sting.
-
Stocks regain their footing a day after big tech sell-off
Stocks shook off a wobbly start and gained ground in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday, after a big sell-off of tech stocks a day earlier. It's the latest turbulence for the market as traders brace for more earnings reports from major U.S. companies this week.
Lifestyle
-
103-year-old B.C. man walking 103 laps around care home to fundraise for Ukraine
John Hillman, who is a veteran of the Second World War, will be walking 103 laps around his care home to celebrate 103 years on the Earth.
-
Have you recently met a long-lost family member? We want to hear from you.
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who recently reconnected with long-lost family members after taking a DNA test.
-
Canadian-American writer Ruth Ozeki among six finalists for literary Women's Prize
Canadian-American writer Ruth Ozeki is among the finalists for this year's U.K.-based Women's Prize for fiction.
Sports
-
Ukraine soccer league declares season over after invasion
The Ukrainian soccer season has officially been called off because of the Russian invasion, creating a path for Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv to be entered in next season's Champions League.
-
Leafs' Matthews, Flames' Gaudreau and Oilers' McDavid among frontrunners for NHL MVP
Auston Matthews, Johnny Gaudreau and Connor McDavid are among the front-runners to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, but the pool of candidates goes at least seven deep with Igor Shesterkin, Leon Draisaitl, Jonathan Huberdeau and Roman Josi also in the mix.
-
Matthews scores NHL-best 59th and 60th goals of the season as Leafs down Wings 3-0
Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 59th and 60th goals of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 on Tuesday to clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Autos
-
Tesla loses US$126 billion in value amid Musk Twitter deal funding concern
Tesla Inc lost US$126 billion in value on Tuesday amid investor concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk may have to sell shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion buyout of Twitter.
-
Leclerc hopes mistake won't cost him as Verstappen closes in
Charles Leclerc is hoping he won't be looking back at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as the weekend where he lost the Formula One title.
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.