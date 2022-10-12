Myanmar court hands Japanese journalist 3 more years in jail

Images of Toru Kubota, a Japanese journalist detained in Myanmar while covering a protest, are displayed at the Japan Press Club in Tokyo, Aug. 3, 2022. Friends of Kubota gathered at the club calling for his immediate release. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama) Images of Toru Kubota, a Japanese journalist detained in Myanmar while covering a protest, are displayed at the Japan Press Club in Tokyo, Aug. 3, 2022. Friends of Kubota gathered at the club calling for his immediate release. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social