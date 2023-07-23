Myanmar Central Bank will issue its highest denomination banknote as the economy suffers

A driver hands over Myanmar kyats to an attendant as payment for fuel at a gas station in Botahtaung township in Yangon, Myanmar on Nov. 12, 2021. (AP Photo, File) A driver hands over Myanmar kyats to an attendant as payment for fuel at a gas station in Botahtaung township in Yangon, Myanmar on Nov. 12, 2021. (AP Photo, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Barbie' takes the box office crown and 'Oppenheimer' soars in a historic weekend

'Barbenheimer' didn't just work: it spun box office gold. The social media-fuelled fusion of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' brought moviegoers back to the theatres in record numbers this weekend, vastly outperforming projections and giving a glimmer of hope to the lagging exhibition business, amid the sobering backdrop of strikes.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social