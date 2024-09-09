World

    • 'My path to healing and full recovery is long': Read the full message from Catherine, Princess of Wales

    Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced Monday she is "doing what she can to stay cancer free" after completing chemotherapy treatment.

    Here is her message, posted to X, in full.

    "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

    "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

    "The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.

    "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

    "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.

    "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

    "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

    "Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.

    "William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone's kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.

    "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

