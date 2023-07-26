Mutinous soldiers claim to have overthrown Niger's president
Mutinous soldiers claimed to have overthrown Niger's democratically elected president, announcing on state television late Wednesday that they have put an end to the government over the African country's deteriorating security.
The soldiers said all institutions had been suspended and security forces were managing the situation. They urged external partners not to interfere.
The announcement came after a day of uncertainty as members of Niger's presidential guard surrounded the presidential palace and detained President Mohamed Bazoum. It was unclear where the president was at the time of the announcement or if he had resigned.
"This is as a result of the continuing degradation of the security situation, the bad economic and social governance," air force Col. Major Amadou Abdramane said on the video. Seated at a table in front of nine other officers, he said aerial and land borders were closed and a curfew was imposed until the situation stabilized.
The group, which is calling itself National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, said it remained committed to its engagements with the international and national community.
Earlier Wednesday, a tweet from the account of Niger's presidency reported that members of the elite guard unit engaged in an "anti-Republican demonstration" and unsuccessfully tried to obtain support from other security forces. It said Bazoum and his family were doing well but that Niger's army and national guard "are ready to attack" if those involved in the action did not back down.
The commissions of the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States described the events as an effort to unseat Bazoum, who was elected president two years ago in the nation's first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France in 1960.
Threats to Bazoum's leadership would undermine the West's efforts to stabilize Africa's Sahel region, which has been overrun with coups in recent years. Mali and Burkina Faso have had four coups since 2020, and both are being overrun by extremists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. U.S.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Niger in March, seeking to strengthen ties with a country where extremists have carried out attacks on civilians and military personnel but the overall security situation was not as dire as in neighboring nations.
During a stop in New Zealand on Thursday, Blinken repeated the U.S. condemnation of the mutiny against Niger's president and said his team was in close contact with officials in France and Africa.
Blinken added that he had spoken with Bazoum on Wednesday, saying that he "made clear that we strongly support him as the democratically elected president of the country."
Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel program at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, said the mutiny was a "nightmare scenario for Western powers who had betted on Bazoum and Niger as new security anchor for the Sahel."
"It remains to be seen whether this is the last word. Parts of the army are probably still loyal to Bazoum. They benefited much from equipment and training as part of foreign military assistance," Laessing said.
Before the announcement, hundreds of people took to the streets of the capital, Niamey, and chanted "No coup d'etat" while marching in support of the president. Multiple rounds of gunfire that appeared to come from the presidential palace dispersed the demonstrators and sent people scrambling for cover, according to an Associated Press reporter at the scene.
"We are here to show the people that we are not happy about this movement going on, just to show these military people that they can't just take the power like this," protester Mohammed Sidi said. "We are a democratic country, we support democracy and we don't need this kind of movement."
The international community strongly condemned the attempted seizure of power.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to Bazoum on Wednesday afternoon and "expressed his full support and solidarity," the U.N. spokesperson tweeted.
Earlier, Guterres condemned any effort to seize power by force "in the strongest terms" and called on "all actors involved to exercise restraint and to ensure the protection of constitutional order," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
The governments of France and the United States also voiced concern and urged the participating guardsmen to change course. Bazoum's administration has made Niger a key Western partner in the fight against Islamist extremism in Africa's Sahel region.
"We strongly condemn any effort to detain or subvert the functioning of Niger's democratically elected government, led by President Bazoum," White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said. "We specifically urge elements of the presidential guard to release President Bazoum from detention and refrain from violence."
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who was selected this month as the ECOWAS Commission's chairman, said the regional bloc's leadership would resist any attempt to unseat Niger's government.
"It should be quite clear to all players in the Republic of Niger that the leadership of the ECOWAS region and all lovers of democracy around the world will not tolerate any situation that incapacitates the democratically elected government of the country," Tinubu said in a statement he issued in Abuja. "We will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region."
------
Associated Press writers Chinedu Asadu in Abuja, Nigeria, and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Former senator, MP, journalist Pat Carney is dead at the age of 88
Pat Carney, who pioneered roles for women in Canadian politics and journalism has died at the age of 88.
Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer behind 'Nothing Compares 2 U' and more, dead at 56
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, who became as well known for her music as her troubled life, has died, according to RTE, Ireland’s public broadcaster. She was 56.
Meet the 7 rookie MPs joining Justin Trudeau's cabinet
Seven rookie MPs have been promoted to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet following a major reshuffling Wednesday. Who are the new faces? CTVNews.ca dove into their bios to learn more.
Surrey RCMP urge public to remain vigilant as Amber Alert for Bolton siblings enters 2nd week
As the Amber Alert for two B.C. siblings who were allegedly abducted by their mother enters a second week, police say they’re focusing their search within the province while pursuing tips from Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Cabinet shuffle: Analysis and list of who's who after Trudeau's cabinet overhaul
An interactive list and a provincial, gender and diversity breakdown of how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal cabinet stands after the July 23, 2023 cabinet shuffle.
Abuse found in Manitoba care homes; province to disband vulnerable persons office
Some residents in Manitoba personal care homes have been assaulted, threatened and injured by staff, yet a government oversight body deemed them not to be founded cases of abuse, the province's auditor general said Wednesday.
A fire on a ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars is burning in the North Sea and 1 crew member has died
A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea, and the Dutch coast guard said one crew member had died, others were hurt and it was working to save the vessel from sinking close to an important habitat for migratory birds.
B.C. woman sentenced to 18 months probation for coughing at grocery employee during pandemic
A British Columbia judge has sentenced a Vancouver Island woman to 18 months of probation for deliberately coughing in the face of a grocery store employee and shoving her shopping cart into another worker during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canada
-
Surrey RCMP urge public to remain vigilant as Amber Alert for Bolton siblings enters 2nd week
As the Amber Alert for two B.C. siblings who were allegedly abducted by their mother enters a second week, police say they’re focusing their search within the province while pursuing tips from Alberta and Saskatchewan.
-
Public health agency ends probe after Air France passenger sat in blood-soaked area
Canada's public health agency has ended an investigation opened after an Air France passenger said he sat amid the uncleaned remnants of a previous passenger's hemorrhage, concluding that nothing was found on board that could spread communicable diseases.
-
Bank of Canada mindful of not overdoing rate hikes, summary of deliberations reveals
The Bank of Canada says it's trying to not raise interest rates more than it has to, as members of the governing council are mindful of the risks associated with raising rates too much.
-
Search continues for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flash flooding
A multi-agency search continued Wednesday for a missing youth who was in a car that was submerged by floodwaters early Saturday morning in West Hants, N.S.
-
Indigenous leaders hope new minister Anandasangaree will follow in Miller's footsteps
Indigenous leaders say they are hopeful that new Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree will take inspiration from his predecessor’s approach with organizations, community members and leadership.
-
Former senator, MP, journalist Pat Carney is dead at the age of 88
Pat Carney, who pioneered roles for women in Canadian politics and journalism has died at the age of 88.
World
-
Whistleblower tells Congress the U.S. is concealing 'multi-decade' program that captures UFOs
The U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims.
-
A fire on a ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars is burning in the North Sea and 1 crew member has died
A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea, and the Dutch coast guard said one crew member had died, others were hurt and it was working to save the vessel from sinking close to an important habitat for migratory birds.
-
Belarusian journalist sentenced to 6 years in prison for reporting on the opposition
A prominent journalist in Belarus was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison, the latest step in a years-long crackdown on opposition figures, independent journalists and human rights activists.
-
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Russian defense minister on military cooperation
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to discuss military issues and the regional security environment, state media said Thursday as the country celebrated the 70th anniversary of an armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War.
-
Trump wants to see Biden impeached, and other Republicans are quick to pile on
Donald Trump wants to see President Joe Biden impeached, and the former president's allies in Congress and his 2024 GOP presidential rivals are eager to join that fight as his own legal challenges mount.
-
Missouri school board that voted to drop anti-racism resolution might consider a revised version
The president of the Missouri school board that voted to revoke its anti-racism resolution now says the resolution could be kept, but revised.
Politics
-
Former senator, MP, journalist Pat Carney is dead at the age of 88
Pat Carney, who pioneered roles for women in Canadian politics and journalism has died at the age of 88.
-
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
-
Cabinet shuffle: Analysis and list of who's who after Trudeau's cabinet overhaul
An interactive list and a provincial, gender and diversity breakdown of how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal cabinet stands after the July 23, 2023 cabinet shuffle.
Health
-
Most kids with autism in Ontario won't get core therapy funding soon, documents reveal
Most of the children in Ontario waiting for publicly funded core autism therapy will not receive it any time soon, the government says in an internal assessment obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
Childhood television time linked to adult obesity and other health issues: study
Children who watch more television are also more likely to develop health conditions like obesity as adults, according to a new study.
-
U.K. prime minister urged to speed up compensation for infected blood scandal victims
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday he was committed to paying out compensation swiftly to thousands of people affected by the country's infected blood scandal, which saw more than 2,000 patients die after contracting HIV or hepatitis from transfusions of tainted blood in the 1970s and 1980s.
Sci-Tech
-
Australia fines Facebook owner Meta US$14M for undisclosed data collection
An Australian court ordered Facebook owner Meta Platforms to pay fines totalling US$14 million for collecting user data through a smartphone application advertised as a way to protect privacy without disclosing its actions.
-
Samsung unveils two new foldable smartphones in a bet on devices with bending screens
Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled two foldable smartphones as it continues to bet on devices with bending screens, a budding market that has yet to fully take off because of high prices.
-
New study confirms GPT-3 can spread disinformation online faster, more convincingly than humans
A new study has confirmed that OpenAI’s GPT-3, the machine-learning model that powers ChatGPT, is capable of proliferating online disinformation faster -- and more convincingly -- than humans.
Entertainment
-
Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer behind 'Nothing Compares 2 U' and more, dead at 56
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, who became as well known for her music as her troubled life, has died, according to RTE, Ireland’s public broadcaster. She was 56.
-
'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown added to the Fan Expo Canada lineup
'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown has been added to the Fan Expo Canada lineup.
-
Trainer of champion Maximum Security gets 4 years in prison in racehorse-drugging scheme
The trainer of racehorse champion Maximum Security was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday for his role in a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster.
Business
-
Big global brands drove supplier prices higher in second quarter: Loblaw
Large global suppliers are driving costs higher for Loblaw Companies Ltd., the firm said as it released earnings for the second quarter, reporting increased sales and lower gross margins.
-
Bank of Canada mindful of not overdoing rate hikes, summary of deliberations reveals
The Bank of Canada says it's trying to not raise interest rates more than it has to, as members of the governing council are mindful of the risks associated with raising rates too much.
-
After Boeing Max crashes, U.S. regulators detail safety information that aircraft makers must disclose
The Federal Aviation Administration, which was heavily criticized for the way it approved the Boeing 737 Max before two deadly crashes, says it is more clearly explaining the kind of critical safety information that must be disclosed to the agency.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians travelling to Europe in 2024 will need a permit to enter some countries
Canadians eyeing a trip to certain European countries next year will need to obtain a permit first.
-
Are you changing the way you commute to work because of return-to-office mandates? Let us know
As return-to-office mandates push more employees out of their homes and back into the workplace, some are travelling longer distances to get to work. If your commuting habits have changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Lotto Max jackpot: Winning ticket purchased in B.C.
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Kamloops, B.C., is $35 million richer after Tuesday's draw.
Sports
-
Merrifield and Jansen go deep to help Blue Jays rout Dodgers 8-1, take 2 of 3 from LA
Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer, Danny Jansen also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-1 on Wednesday, taking two of three from the NL West leaders.
-
Canada shows its mettle with wild comeback win over Ireland at Women's World Cup
It's early days at the FIFA Women's World Cup, but Canada showed its mettle Wednesday in a 2-1 comeback win over Ireland that signalled the Olympic champion may have plenty more to say at the tournament.
-
'A lot of this is preventable': Inequity, anatomy reasons for why women face increased risk of ACL tears
As Canada's women's soccer team competes in the FIFA World Cup, inequities in resources and the anatomy of the female body increase players' risk for knee injuries. Here's why.
Autos
-
New electric vehicle charging network being built by major automakers could lure more buyers to EVs
The announcement Wednesday that seven major automakers are joining to build a large North American electric vehicle charging network should pull people off the sidelines to at least consider shifting away from gas-powered vehicles.
-
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.