Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha as pilgrims conduct hajj rites
Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, before leaving for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, early Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. (Dar Yasin / The Associated Press)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 12:47AM EDT
MINA, Saudi Arabia - Muslims are celebrating Eid al-Adha as over 2 million pilgrims carry out the final rites of the hajj in Saudi Arabia.
Pilgrims walked to a complex in Mina on Tuesday to throw pebbles at three columns. Muslims believe the devil tried to talk the Prophet Ibrahim out of submitting to God's will there.
Muslims believe Ibrahim's faith was tested when God commanded him to sacrifice his only son Ismail. God stayed his hand, sparing his son. In the Christian and Jewish version of the story, Abraham is ordered to kill his other son, Isaac.
The final days of hajj coincide with the Eid al-Adha holiday, or "Feast of Sacrifice," to commemorate Ibrahim's test of faith. Muslims slaughter livestock and distribute the meat to the poor.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Indonesia quake that killed more than 500 not a national emergency: officials
- Colorado man admits wife's murder, blames her for daughters' deaths
- American states aim to stop internet release of 3D-printed gun plans
- Brief Korean reunions bring tears for separated families
- New Zealand minister cycles to hospital to give birth