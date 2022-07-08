Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat as hajj reaches apex

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat as hajj reaches apex

Muslim pilgrims move on their way to perform Friday Prayers at Namira Mosque in Arafat, on the second day of the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Muslim pilgrims move on their way to perform Friday Prayers at Namira Mosque in Arafat, on the second day of the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned the nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social