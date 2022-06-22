Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case

Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case

In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Georgia's highest court on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against Harris, whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours, saying the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial.”(Stephen B. Morton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool, File) In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Georgia's highest court on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against Harris, whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours, saying the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial.”(Stephen B. Morton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case

Georgia’s highest court on Wednesday overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours, saying the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial."

Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades

A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in one of the country's deadliest quakes in decades, the state-run news agency reported. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social