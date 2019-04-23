

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





Mexican police have laid a homicide charge after a Nova Scotia man was killed in Mexico last week, according to a statement released by the Yucatan state government.

The Yucatan Times reported that Bruce Ivan Allen, 70, was found dead Friday in the community of Progreso on the Yucatan Peninsula. He had allegedly been stabbed with a knife at least five times.

According to the official statement, a person in custody has been charged with murder. The person was not granted bail and will remain in custody while the state conducts its investigation.

Multiple online reports said Allen lived in Cole Harbour, N.S. but a Facebook page said he lived in Dartmouth, N.S.. According to the Yucatan Times, Allen’s body was found on a bed in the apartment he shared with another Canadian man.

The body is believed to have been discovered by the other Canadian man following a heated argument between Allen and a Mexican man, the report stated.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada told CTVNews.ca that a Canadian citizen had died in Mexico, but would not comment more due to the Privacy Act.