

CTVNews.ca Staff





An attempt to smuggle parts of two mummies in a speaker packed in the luggage of a Belgium-bound passenger has been foiled, according to customs authorities at the Cairo International Airport and Egypt’s antiquities ministry.

The remains – two feet, two legs, the lower part of a left hand, an arm and part of a torso – were discovered by an X-ray monitor at the airport, the antiquities ministry said in a Facebook post.

Officials from an archeological committee examined the remains and confirmed their authenticity, before confiscating them and sending them to an Egyptian museum where they will be restored.