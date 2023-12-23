World

    • Multiple people reported injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall: authorities

    OCALA, Fla -

    Multiple people were injured Saturday during what authorities described as "an active shooting" situation at a shopping mall in central Florida.

    The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to "an active shooting" situation at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

    The police department later said on social media that the suspect had fled and that the mall was being evacuated.

    People were being urged to avoid the area.

