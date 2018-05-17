

The Associated Press





MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. -- A school bus and dump truck collided on a New Jersey highway Thursday, injuring multiple people, according to police.

The school bus was on its side on the median of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive and the front end of the bus appeared to be crushed or ripped off. It was also sheared off its undercarriage and a piece of the front end of the bus with the steering wheel visible was laying on top of the metal barrier separation the highway from the median.

Hackettstown Police Sgt. Darren Tynan told The Record that multiple people were taken to a hospital.

State police said that an unknown number of children were on the bus, but they don't know how serious the injuries are. It wasn't immediately known how many people were on the bus or in the truck.

"There's an incredible emergency response from throughout Morris County and by State Police. It's a horrific scene," Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum told The Record.

Morristown Medical Center spokeswoman Elaine Andrecovich said they have received some people from the accident, but she did not have a number available and could not say how many were children.