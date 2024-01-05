World

    • Multiple injuries in tour bus rollover on upstate New York highway

    CTV News breaking news

    Multiple people were injured when a tour bus carrying passengers rolled over Friday on a highway in the southern Adirondacks, state police said.

    The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. on the Adirondack Northway in the town of Lake George, according to New York State Police. A video aired by local news outlets showed a bus resting on its side on the shoulder of the roadway.

    One passenger was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in critical condition, according to state police. Another 12 passengers were transported to Glens Falls Hospital with minor injuries, Ray Agnew, the hospital's spokesperson said.

    Gov. Kathy Hochul said police and Department of Transportation workers were at the site performing rescue operations.

    The southbound highway was closed between exits 23 and 22.

    Police spokesperson Deanna Cohen said the scene was still being assessed and had no further details.

    "I join the people of New York in praying for the well-being of all involved in this horrific incident and am deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders," Hochul said in a prepared release.

    ------

    This story has been corrected to reflect that the bus rolled over in the town of Lake George, not Warrensburg, according to state police.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Third batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed

    The third round of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile who died in jail before he could face trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, were publicly released Friday.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News