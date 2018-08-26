'Multiple fatalities' in Jacksonville, Fla. mass shooting: sheriff
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, August 26, 2018 2:37PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 26, 2018 2:56PM EDT
Police in Jacksonville, Fla., are reporting multiple deaths in what they are calling a mass shooting.
“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing,” the sheriff’s office tweeted at 2:13 p.m. Sunday.
“Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported,” another tweet read at 2:45 p.m.
The sheriff’s office later added that one suspect had died and it was unclear if there were any other suspects.
The office is advising anyone hiding at the Jacksonville Landing, a festival marketplace downtown, to remain hiding, as SWAT is currently conducting a “methodical search.”
Anyone hiding is also being asked to call 911, the sheriff’s office said.
A Madden 19 video game tournament was being held at a bar in the Jacksonville Landing area Sunday afternoon.
Video posted online from the tournament appears to show a red light hovering over one player. Moments later, multiple gunshots can be heard in the background of the video.
Tournament organizers compLexity Gaming said on Twitter one gamer was “away from the scene and safe” after apparently being "grazed in the hand" by a bullet.
More to come…
Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018
Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018
One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018
We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018
**IMPORTANT** If you are hiding in The Landing. Call 911 so we can get to you. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018
