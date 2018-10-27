

The Associated Press





PITTSBURGH -- Police official: Suspect in custody after fatal Pittsburgh synagogue shooting; 3 police officers also shot.

Commander Jason Lando told reporters Saturday the shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood.

He said the public should "shelter in place" and report any unusual activity.

Pittsburgh tweeted that there is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady avenues, and the synagogue is at that intersection. The tree-lined residential neighbourhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, has a heavily Jewish population.

The congregation's president declined to comment.

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018