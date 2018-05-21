

CTVNews.ca Staff





Amid heightened tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a group of chefs from both sides are hoping to find common ground in the kitchen.

Chefs from Jewish, Christian and Muslim backgrounds are part of Chefs for Peace, a non-profit organization in Jerusalem. The chefs leave their religious and political differences at the door and create culinary masterpieces together.

The program began in 2001 at a time of heightened conflict in the Middle East. The chefs banded together in hopes of setting an example of harmony.

Today, the chefs cook for gala events, weddings and provide meals for high-level politicians.

Nadev Malin, a Jewish Israeli, and JJ Jalil, a Palestinian from New York, are working together under the program and have seven upcoming events to prepare for.

“For chefs, it’s such a natural way to express their co-existence, by cooking together,” Malin told CTV News.

On the streets, knives and flames have been used as weapons in the conflict, but for the chefs, they serve a peaceful purpose.

“(Kitchen tools) could be used to destroy… but in the kitchen we use them to create,” Malin said.

It has been a deadly few weeks in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. More than 60 Palestinians were killed at the Gaza border during protests, and tensions were further enflamed when the U.S. officially moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The conflict seems overwhelming, but Jalil remains hopeful. He says the survivors of the Parkland, Fla. school shooting are the perfect example of what a small group can do.

“What they did, they caused a little bit of ripples in the water and caused a little bit of change,” he said.

CTV News' Joy Malbon in Jerusalem