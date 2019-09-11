

Andrew Meldrum, The Associated Press





HARARE, Zimbabwe -- The body of Zimbabwe's longtime ruler Robert Mugabe is being flown to the capital, Harare, where it will be displayed at historic locations before burial at a location still undecided because of friction between the ex-leader's family and the government.

Mugabe, who died at 95 in a Singapore hospital on Friday, was a guerrilla leader who ended white-minority rule and ruled Zimbabwe from independence in 1980 until he was deposed in 2017.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was Mugabe's closest ally and vice-president before ousting him with the military, is to meet the plane carrying Mugabe's body and his widow, Grace.

The body will be viewed at several locations but the final burial place has not been announced, amid a disagreement between the government and the Mugabe family.