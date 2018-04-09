Muenster crash driver had no licence for weapon, German officials say
BERLIN - A German security official says the man who drove a van into a crowd in Muenster had no license for the gun with which he then killed himself.
The 48-year-old German killed two people when he crashed into the crowd outside a popular bar in the western city on Saturday afternoon. He then fatally shot himself in the van.
Herbert Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state where Muenster is located, told WDR 5 radio Monday that "he had no weapons license. It was not a properly acquired weapon."
Police have said that an email sent to a neighbour among others late last month contained "vague indications of suicidal thoughts, but no indications of a danger to other people." They say there's no indication of any political motive.
