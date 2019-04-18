Nearly two years after former FBI director Robert Mueller was tasked with looking into allegations of links between the Russian government and the electoral campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump, the public now has a chance to see most of Mueller's findings.

A partially-redacted version of Mueller's report to Attorney General William Barr was released on Thursday.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

Russia interfered in the election: Mueller concludes that Russian operatives did interfere in the 2016 presidential campaign by hacking into the computers of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and releasing stolen emails to WikiLeaks, as well as by disparaging Clinton and promoting Trump in an organized social media campaign.

Links between Russia and Trump: The report makes note of "numerous links between the Russian government and the Trump campaign," saying Russia believed it would benefit from a Trump presidency while campaign officials believed they would benefit from Clinton's emails being released.

No proof of collusion: Mueller wrote his investigation "did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities." It's not quite the "no collusion" conclusion Trump has repeatedly asserted, but it's also a suggestion that he may be right about that.

What we don't see: Large portions of the report are blacked out. Barr decided the public should not be able to see grand jury testimony, classified information and items related to ongoing investigations, as well as anything "that would unduly infringe on the personal privacy and reputational interests" of private citizens who were not charged. Democrats have said they will explore legal avenues to have the full, unredacted report made public.