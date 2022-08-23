Mourners pay tribute to nationalist killed by car bombing

On eve of Ukraine's national day, fears Russia will pounce

On the eve of Ukraine's independence day and the half-year mark of Russia's invasion of its neighbour, there was increasing unease in the country on Tuesday that Moscow could be centering on specific government and civilian targets during the holiday.

Anti-mandate protesters converge on New Zealand Parliament

About 2,000 protesters upset with the government's pandemic response converged Tuesday on New Zealand's Parliament -- but there was no repeat of the occupation six months ago in which protesters camped on Parliament grounds for more than three weeks.

