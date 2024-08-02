World

    • Mourners pay respects to slain Hamas leaders as worries of regional war mount

    This video grab shows senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, centre, praying near the coffin of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard during the funeral prayers in Doha, Qatar, Friday Aug. 2, 2024. (Qatar TV via AP) This video grab shows senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, centre, praying near the coffin of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard during the funeral prayers in Doha, Qatar, Friday Aug. 2, 2024. (Qatar TV via AP)
    Share
    DOHA, Qatar -

    Mourners gathered in Doha on Friday to hold funeral prayers for slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as Iran and its regional allies vowed to retaliate against Israel.

    With the bodies of Haniyeh and his bodyguard in coffins draped with Palestinian flags, men knelt and prayed while senior leaders of Hamas' Qatar-based political office paid their respects to Haniyeh's family.

    That included two men seen as his possible successors: Khalil Al-Hayya, a Hamas senior official and the head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and former Hamas Chief Khaled Mashaal, a close Haniyeh aide.

    Al-Hayya told family members that Haniyeh was “no better or dearer” than the children killed in Gaza. Some 39,480 Palestinians have been killed throughout the war, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

    “We are sure that his blood will bring out victory, dignity and liberation," he said.

    The funeral came a day after Israel said it had confirmed that the head of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an July 13 airstrike in Gaza, and a few days after Israel said it had killed Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur in a strike in Lebanon.

    Hamas has yet to comment and had previously claimed Deif survived last month's targeted airstrike.

    Israel has yet to claim or deny a role in the killing of Haniyeh, but Hamas and its allies say it was responsible. The group said he was killed in a missile strike on a Tehran guesthouse where he was staying while after attending the inauguration of Iran’s new president.

    From Morocco to Iran, demonstrators took to the streets in a show of support for Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran on Wednesday.

    “Let Friday be a day of rage to denounce the assassination,” Hamas’ Izzat al-Risheq said in a statement.

    A day earlier, supporters paraded through Tehran as Haniyeh's coffin was carried through the city in an ornate vehicle, while hundreds of black-clad mourners packed an auditorium in Beirut to pay respects to the slain Hezbollah commander.

    “We’ve entered a new phase that is different from the previous period,” Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, told mourners, vowing a “well-studied retaliation” against Israel.

    The killing of two of Hamas’ most senior figures was a victory for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu as Israeli forces continue to operate in Gaza, nearly 10 months after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel sparked war.

    Domestically, it could help win over skeptics of his war strategy, but internationally, it set off a scramble among mediators to salvage a ceasefire deal and avert regional war.

    “We have the basis for a ceasefire. He (Netanyahu) should move on it and they should move on it now," U.S. President Joe Biden said late Thursday, speaking on the tarmac of an air base outside Washington.

    But Haniyeh had been among Hamas' main negotiators throughout the ceasefire discussions and his assassination could throw into disarray months of talks.

    ”You (Israel) cannot achieve peace by killing the negotiators and threatening diplomats," Oncu Keceli, a spokesperson for Turkey's Foreign Ministry, wrote on the social media platform X.

    Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza continue. On Thursday, strikes on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Gaza City district of Shujaiya killed at least 15 people and wounded more than 40 others, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense, which sent teams to recover bodies. Israel's military alleged that Hamas fighters used the compound to plot attacks against Israel.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?

    Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    B.C. man spots bobcat while on his way to Starbucks

    A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighborhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News