Mourners fill church to remember the Iowa principal who risked life to save kids in school shooting

Body pulled from Lake Ontario after collision sends vehicle into Toronto's Keating Channel
A body has been recovered from Lake Ontario after a collision sent a vehicle into Toronto's Keating Channel on Saturday morning.
The longtime Iowa principal who risked his life to save students during a shooting earlier this month was remembered Saturday not just for his heroic actions that day but for the unconditional love and compassion he showed his family and students during his years at Perry High School.
Mourners filled the Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines just over 30 miles (48 kilometers) away from where Dan Marburger had worked since 1995 and been principal since 1997. He died on Jan. 14 in the hospital ten days after the shooting.
Marburger, 56, was critically injured during the Jan. 4 attack, which began in the joint middle and high school's cafeteria as students were gathering for breakfast before class. An 11-year-old sixth grader was killed in the shooting, and six other people were injured. The 17-year-old student who opened fire also died of a self-inflicted gunshot.
Investigators said after the shooting that Marburger "acted selflessly and placed himself in harm's way in an apparent effort to protect his students." Perry Superintendent Clark Wicks said Marburger was a "hero" who intervened with the teenage gunman so students could escape.
But his family said at the funeral that they will remember the way Marburger loved them most of all.
Marburger's daughter, Claire Marburger, said Dan's five kids "never had to question if dad cares or was thinking of us." She said he would always show his love through his presence at every one of their events and his compassion.
And even when he couldn't be there every day after his kids went to college, Marburger would often Venmo them a few dollars so they could eat outside the cafeteria or top off their tank of gas. But he also still tried to be there -- regularly driving 3.5 hours each way on a school night to watch Claire Marburger play basketball in college.
"If I had a genie with one wish, it wouldn't be a new car or a house or a dollar amount. It wouldn't even have to be to have dad back because I know that's a big wish," Claire Marburger said as she choked up at the funeral. "My wish would be for one of dad's hugs -- just a couple seconds to hold him. And he hold me to kiss me on the top of my head and tell me he was proud of me."
Elizabeth Marburger said she got to experience Dan's unconditional love for 43 years since they first fell in love during the eighth grade, but it still wasn't enough.
"He modeled love and grace every day. My wish for all of you is to have someone -- a parent, a partner, a friend, a sibling -- who will love you unconditionally like Dan did for me," Elizabeth Marburger said. "And my other challenge to you is to see the good in the world. This that we've lived the last couple weeks has been the rotten. But the good is out there and every day we have to look for the good."
That has been evident in the way the Perry community came together after the shooting to support everyone who was hurting and raise money to help all the victims. Residents even arranged to make meals for the gunman's family as they mourn the loss of a son in a violent act that his parents said they never saw coming.
Authorities have said the suspect, identified as Dylan Butler, had a pump-action shotgun and a small-caliber handgun with him when he came out of the bathroom where he posted an ominous picture to TikTok that morning and began shooting. He also had some kind of improvised explosive device with him that had to be disarmed.
The town of about 8,000 people had to say goodbye to Ahmir Jolliff several days before Marburger died in the hospital. But they have been able to celebrate the fact that everyone else who was wounded in the shooting is now recovering at home.
Yet life is far from normal in Perry with the kids still out of school. The district has announced plans to gradually bring students back starting with the elementary school on Wednesday and middle school on Thursday. High school students won't return to class until the middle of the following week.
The school district plans to restrict access to its buildings more and have uniformed police officers there when they reopen but won't take more significant measures that some have called for like installing metal detectors or requiring students to carry clear plastic bags. So many parents -- particularly in the families of the students who were wounded -- remain uneasy about sending their kids back.
The investigation into what drove Butler to bring guns to his school and open fire remains ongoing with investigators reviewing all his social media posts and reviewing evidence from the shooting and hours of witness testimony.
If former U.S. president Donald Trump wins back the White House in the upcoming election, Canadian officials can likely expect an even rockier relationship with him than the last time around, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says.
After swift backlash from Canadians, Loblaw Co. reversed its decision to reduce discounts on expiring food, but the flip-flop showcases more than Canadians' desperation for lower prices, one expert says.
Tens of thousands of kids visit hospital emergency departments each year with preventable injuries. Here's some advice from a pediatric emergency department doctor to help avoid trips to the hospital.
Canada has been changing the way international students work, study and live. What do you wish you knew before coming to Canada? We want to hear from you.
A visitor from the U.S. got more than they asked for at a Toronto hotel restaurant when they ordered a cheeseburger on Monday night that was served with a waiver on the side.
As the United States election cycle goes into full swing ahead of a pivotal election later this year, federal Liberals north of the border have been increasingly comparing Canadian Conservatives to Trump Republicans.
A spaniel born with six legs that was found abandoned in a supermarket parking lot is now like other dogs after having her extra limbs surgically removed.
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
Ottawa is looking at another weekend without skating on the Rideau Canal, even with below-normal winter temperatures on the horizon for the weekend.
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
Between 10,000 and 15,000 people were killed in one city in Sudan's West Darfur region last year in ethnic violence by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and allied Arab militia, according to a United Nations report seen by Reuters on Friday.
Russia's parliament will consider a law allowing for the confiscation of money, valuables, and other property from those deemed to spread 'deliberately false information' about Moscow's military actions, a senior lawmaker said Saturday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was worried by the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House, branding Trump's claim that he could stop Ukraine's war with Russia in 24 hours as 'very dangerous.'
Sitting with arms folded, an incredulous Trump complained to the state lawyer questioning him that he was being forced to 'justify myself to you' after decades of success building a real estate empire that’s now threatened by the court case.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Saturday questioned Donald Trump’s mental fitness after he appeared to confuse her with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when talking about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
A Canadian delegation of parliamentarians and advocates is returning from a fact-finding mission in the West Bank with a better understanding of the plight of Palestinians living under occupation and the rising tensions with Israelis as the war on Hamas wages on beyond 100 days.
Tens of thousands of kids visit hospital emergency departments each year with preventable injuries. Here's some advice from a pediatric emergency department doctor to help avoid trips to the hospital.
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
Despite widespread regulatory changes implemented to protect sharks, a recent study suggests that the rate of global shark fishing mortality has increased in recent years. The study's lead author says shark conservation efforts need to be made 'more comprehensively.'
New theoretical research is uncovering why certain species have shrunk over time.
After Japanese author Rie Kudan won one of the country’s most prestigious literary awards, she admitted she’d had help from an unusual source — ChatGPT.
In a dazzling universe where high-art, fashion and celebrity collide, Jonathan Anderson's latest collection for Loewe explored modern masculinity, set against the backdrop of our social media-saturated world.
A Lower Sackville, N.S., baby has a very special name all thanks to a chance encounter last summer.
An iconic musician who has taken the stage as part of Rage Against the Machine and Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band is set to bring an exhibition to a Winnipeg museum.
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing their best-before date.
Some Canadians who have turned to high-interest loans due to not qualifying for traditional credit could lose access to them as the government prepares to pass new laws targeting predatory lenders, according to the Canadian Lenders Association.
In a city infamous for its gangster past, some culprit filled in a Northside Chicago neighborhood landmark affectionately called by residents the 'rat hole.'
You'll find something a little unusual in one Guelph, Ont. mall – a mushroom and microgreen farm.
Long-track speedskater Connor Howe won gold in the men's 1,500 metres on Friday on a three-medal day for Canada at the ISU Four Continents Championships. Howe, from Canmore, Alta., finished first in one minute 43.19 seconds.
Canada's Elliot Vaillancourt won silver Friday at the FIS freestyle moguls World Cup. Vaillancourt, from Drummondville, Que., finished in second place with a score of 82.37 points, just behind Sweden's Walter Wallberg (84.92).
One of two Rhode Island men charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct in connection with the death of a fan at a New England Patriots game pleaded not guilty Friday.
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
