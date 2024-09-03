Mountain lion attacks five-year-old at Southern California park and is euthanized

Video shows man used as 'human shield' during daytime shootout in Hamilton
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who were captured on video firing shots at each other across a street in Hamilton over the weekend.
A mountain lion attacked a 5-year-old boy at a popular Southern California park over the holiday weekend and state rangers later euthanized the big cat, officials said Tuesday.
The child was attacked Sunday afternoon while playing near his family's picnic table at Malibu Creek State Park west of Los Angeles, according to a statement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“One or more adults charged at the lion, and it released the boy,” the statement said. “Multiple witnesses saw the attack and observed the mountain lion climb up a nearby tree.”
The child was airlifted to a hospital with injuries that were significant but not life-threatening, according to the statement. He was released Monday.
The cougar remained in the tree until state parks rangers arrived and determined it was a threat to the public. The animal was euthanized with a firearm, officials said.
Mountain lions rarely attack people. About 20 attacks have been confirmed in California in more than a century of record-keeping, and only three have been fatal, the Fish and Wildlife department said earlier this year.
In March, two adult brothers who were attacked, one fatally, by a mountain lion in Northern California tried to scare the cougar away once they realized it was stalking them, and then fought with the animal after it pounced.
In September 2023, a seven-year-old boy was bitten by a mountain lion while walking with his father around dusk in a park near Santa Clarita north of Los Angeles. The father scared the animal away, and the child was treated for relatively minor wounds.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares is taking the CRA to court over a dispute as to how a signing bonus from 2018 should be taxed. The ruling could have a chilling effect on how Canadian NHL franchises negotiate with unrestricted free agents.
Canada is advising travellers to be aware of reported viral Oropouche outbreaks in the Americas, where overall cases are higher than expected and some countries have recorded their first-ever infections.
Canada has seen a sharp increase in the number of foreign travellers it's turning away at ports of entry, according to data from the Canada Border Services Agency, while the federal government continues to face criticism for allowing immigration numbers to balloon, putting pressure on the housing supply.
An 11-year-old boy has admitted to police he fatally shot the former interim mayor of a small Louisiana town and his adult daughter, authorities said.
A 71-year-old man is on trial in France accused of drugging his wife and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her in their home over nearly a decade in a case that has shocked the country.
Families facing the financial challenge of making school lunches will find some relief this fall. Here are the latest grocery price trends, according to a new analysis.
The U.S. Justice Department announced criminal charges Tuesday against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other senior militants in connection with the Oct. 7, 2023, rampage in Israel, marking the first effort by American law enforcement to formally call out the masterminds of the attack.
A Ugandan athlete living in Kenya was set ablaze by her boyfriend and is currently receiving treatment for 75 per cent burns, police said.
Budget and staff challenges have left overworked employees exhausted and sapped morale at the federal nerve centre for managing forest fires and other national emergencies, an internal memo reveals.
A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they ran out of food, water and working toilets.
Police in British Columbia are investigating after gunshots were fired into the home of a rising Punjabi music star early Monday morning.
A woman has died after being hit by a police vehicle Monday while officers were returning someone to an encampment in Winnipeg.
A teacher in Ireland who says he was fired for his views on gender has been jailed for a third time for refusing to stay away from the school where he used to work.
A boat carrying migrants ripped apart in the English Channel as they attempted to reach Britain from northern France on Tuesday, plunging dozens into the treacherous waterway and leaving 12 dead, authorities said.
New Democrat labour critic Matthew Green says his party will be having "tough conversations" about the future of its agreement with the Liberals at a coming caucus retreat.
China has announced an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian canola imports in response to Canada planning to impose tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, steel and aluminum.
Reggie Garrett weeps as he speaks about the Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre, which houses the supervised consumption site he uses. It is one of 10 such sites slated for closure after the province announced new rules.
Eating driven by emotions, otherwise known as emotional eating, is often painted as scary, unhealthy, and out of control, but the truth is that it is very normal and can be part of a healthy relationship with food, an expert said.
A mysterious, pulsating sound heard by one of two stuck-in-space astronauts coming from Boeing's troubled Starliner has been identified.
The Dutch data protection watchdog on Tuesday issued facial recognition startup Clearview AI with a fine of 30.5 million euros ($33.7 million) over its creation of what the agency called an "illegal database" of billion of photos of faces.
A Brazilian Supreme Court panel has upheld the decision of one of its justices to block billionaire Elon Musk's social media platform X nationwide, according to the court's website.
A federal judge has ruled former U.S. president Donald Trump and his campaign must pause on using the song 'Hold On, I'm Coming.'
James Darren, a teen idol who helped ignite the 1960s surfing craze as a charismatic beach boy paired off with Sandra Dee in the hit film 'Gidget,' died Monday at 88.
Thousands of Oasis fans waited long hours in virtual queues this weekend to get their hands on tickets for the British band's reunion shows next summer, only to find that prices had been hiked as part of a "dynamic pricing" scheme.
Costco customers are now paying more for their annual memberships for the first time since 2017.
Families facing the financial challenge of making school lunches will find some relief this fall. Here are the latest grocery price trends, according to a new analysis.
Having recently turned 36, CNN Style producer Jacqui Palumbo asks readers if she is too old to still be wearing a crop top.
At the U.S. Open currently underway in New York, a single cocktail will surpass US$10 million in sales before the tennis grand slam event ends Sept. 8.
An ultra swimmer is trying again to cross Lake Michigan, from Michigan to Wisconsin, just a few weeks after trouble with a GPS device forced him to give up after 60 miles (96 kilometers).
The Calgary Flames will be relocating part of the memorial honouring Johnny Gaudreau ahead of a concert at the Saddledome on Tuesday night.
Leon Draisaitl says he wants to be an "Oiler for life." The star forward took a big step towards that goal by signing an eight-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers. The deal, announced Tuesday has an average annual value of US$14 million, the highest in NHL history.
Another death has been linked to dangerous Takata air bag inflators by U.S. regulators, the 28th in the United States.
Former Volkswagen Group CEO Martin Winterkorn faced a trial Tuesday on charges of fraud and market manipulation in connection with the corporate scandal over Volkswagen's use of rigged software that let millions of cars cheat on emissions tests and emit high levels of harmful pollutants.
Cars require proper upkeep and maintenance, including checking the oil, battery and fluids, but relying on the vehicle's computer system is not enough, according to experts.
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HGTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name. The Stoney Nakoda Nations held an event on Thursday to officially rename Morley to Mînî Thnî.
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
Major crime investigators have been called to a Gulf Island after a suspected homicide.
There are already thousands of invasive jellyfish clones in B.C. lakes and the number could "increase rapidly" in the next decade due to the impacts of climate change, according to researchers.
Unable to come to terms on a new contract, Metro Vancouver HandyDART workers went on strike Tuesday morning.
Mario Giddings was supposed to start Grade 11 at Weston Collegiate Institute on Tuesday morning.
Ioannis Kyriakopoulos, the 64-year-old man who was gunned down in Toronto's east end over the weekend, was allegedly involved in organized crime, the RCMP has confirmed.
A 64-year-old teacher as been charged in connection with a historical sexual assault involving a minor in Caledon, Ont.
The amount of water that can be safely used by Calgarians amid ongoing repair work to the Bearspaw feeder main has been increased.
Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy still hasn't come to terms with the tragic deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew.
Tuesday marked the unofficial end of summer and the first day of class for thousands of students in Ottawa.
CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez is heading into the community. As CTV News Ottawa's new Community and Weather Anchor, Jackie will be out on location for CTV News at Five and CTV News at Six, starting tonight. You can see Jackie tonight at the Hornets' Nest.
The Snowbirds and the United Kingdom's Air Force will be conducting a flypast over Ottawa and Gatineau on Wednesday evening.
There has been a major shock in Quebec politics: Pierre Fitzgibbon, the super-minister of the economy, is stepping down.
A Quebec man charged with killing three men with his truck will return to court in early December to learn when he will stand trial.
Some of the passengers on the Via Rail train to Quebec City that was delayed hours are out thousands of dollars due to missing a connection with a cruise ship that left without them.
The fiancée of a man killed in a crash over the weekend says her future husband, Laurent Isadore, was a loving family man.
A total of four trees in Edmonton have tested positive for Dutch elm disease in what is the first appearance of the disease in the city.
A woman has been arrested in connection with child pornography offences in Moncton, N.B.
The Nova Scotia Nature Trust plans to complete its largest acquisition of privately owned coastline by the end of the month.
The new cranes are expected to arrive in Saint John this fall, and be in operation by early 2025.
A woman has died after being hit by a police vehicle Monday while officers were returning someone to an encampment in Winnipeg.
Manitoba RCMP has arrested one man and is searching for another after video threats to kill an RCMP officer were posted online.
A busy street in Brandon known for having some of the worst potholes in Manitoba is getting some improvements.
Those who attended the anticipated Sweet Escape Fest in Regina over Labour Day weekend say the event spiralled into uncertainty on its final night – as security was severely limited and artists took to the stage to say they weren't paid.
A Saskatchewan man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a paramedic who was called to treat his overdose in the summer of 2021.
It's the start of another school year for many in Saskatchewan on Tuesday and drivers are being asked to be extra cautious this morning on their commutes.
Two elementary schools in the Region of Waterloo are some of the best in Ontario, according to a new report.
Another Community Drug Alert has been issued in Waterloo Region after 43 drug overdoses were reported between Aug. 28 and Sept. 2.
Photos were released Tuesday of people believed to be involved in a series of distraction thefts throughout Waterloo Region.
A driver who police say hit two people in a Pleasant Hill alleyway was released without charges on Monday.
Wildfire smoke descending from northern Saskatchewan in the wake of a cold front moving through the province has triggered an air quality warning in Saskatoon today.
Lawyers for Greater Sudbury pulled no punches in responding to a lawsuit from beleaguered city councillor Bill Leduc, who is facing charges under Ontario's Municipal Elections Act.
A 95-year-old suspect from West Nipissing has been charged with impaired driving after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a traffic hazard Aug. 30.
Woodstock’s disgraced former mayor Trevor Birtch walked inside the London courthouse Tuesday to face three new charges of sexual assault involving one woman whose identity is protected under a court order.
Chatham-Kent police are looking for a wanted woman in a drug investigation where $187,504 in cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized.
Huron County OPP are calling on the public to identify two people of interest in a “significant theft” from an Exeter business.
Provincial police are investigating a deadly weekend crash involving a motorcycle and SUV in Orillia.
A man from Utopia took home the $603,262 jackpot in the August RVH Auxiliary 50/50 draw.
Joe LeClair, 35, who was arrested two years ago for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to traffic, failed to appear in court in Barrie on Tuesday. LeClair and his partner Michelle Vainer were the victims of an alleged hit-and-run last month, according to police in Midland.
The public school is one of two, including Erie Migration District School, to open in the region Tuesday. The bigger school has more capacity and can hold up to 650 students, which is double the size of the school it replaced.
Chatham-Kent's Pet and Wildlife Rescue (PAWR) Centre had an unusual animal in its care for a part of the Labour Day long weekend.
Major crime investigators have been called to a Gulf Island after a suspected homicide.
Police in British Columbia are investigating after gunshots were fired into the home of a rising Punjabi music star early Monday morning.
Police on Vancouver Island say a man armed with a machete is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and breaking and entering, after officers were called to a crime spree in progress Monday.
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce the fire risk in southern Alberta.
With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
One person has been charged after police in Kenora raided a residence late last month and seized drugs and fake guns.
The long weekend started off with some exciting news for the August winners of four northeastern Ontario hospital cash lotteries.
Life insurance is a critical component of financial planning that helps ensure your family’s financial stability in the event of an untimely death. While life insurance is important for people at all life stages, there are several different types of insurance to consider based on your personal circumstances and goals.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
