TORONTO -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a California woman who stands accused of murder after giving birth to a stillborn boy.

Police in Hanford, Calif. say tests found that the boy had more than six times the toxic limit of methamphetamine in his system.

"The levels of methamphetamine in this baby's sytem were such high levels even for an adult, so we believe that [the mother] was using almost the entire time that she was pregnant," Hanford Police Sgt. Justin Vallin told KSEE-TV.

It is not the first pregnancy during which Chelsea Becker used meth, according to her aunt.

Julie Lance said that the boy was Becker's fourth son. One-year-old Silas is in the custody of the state, while Lance adopted three-year-old Troy.

"Troy was born addicted to meth and we got him when he was two years old," she said.

A four-year-old boy has also been adopted. Becker was using meth during each pregnancy, Lance said, and each baby had meth in his system at birth.

Family members describe Becker as a smart and beautiful woman whose life has spiralled downward due to meth.

"I want her to turn herself in," cousin Terra Ordonez said.

"I'm excited for her to straighten up and get clean, because I know she's smart enough to get out of it."