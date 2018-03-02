Mother of 2 killed by nanny yells that defendant is 'evil'
In this still image from an undated video, provided by the nonprofit Lulu & Leo Fund, Kevin and Marina Krim appear with their daughter Nessie, left, in a video message about the fund in New York. (Lulu & Leo Fund via AP)
Colleen Long, The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 12:17PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 2, 2018 1:05PM EST
NEW YORK -- The mother of two children slaughtered by the family's nanny yelled that the defendant is "evil" as she left court.
Marina Krim shouted at Yoselyn Ortega on Friday after grueling testimony about discovering her children dead in their Manhattan apartment on Oct. 25, 2012.
Krim testified that she noticed some strange behaviour like rudeness and unusual glares, but it mostly made her think Ortega hated her.
Jurors also saw surveillance footage of the moment Krim realized her eldest daughter was not at a dance class. She sends frantic text messages to Ortega, who does not respond, and then she grabs her 3-year-old and walks out.
Ortega's lawyers say she was too mentally ill at the time of the killings to be held responsible.