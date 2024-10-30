World

    • Mother intentionally jumps over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old: police

    A 33-year-old mother climbed over a safety rail and intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old, according to New York state police. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press) A 33-year-old mother climbed over a safety rail and intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old, according to New York state police. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
    NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -

    Warning: This story may contain elements of suicide and may be disturbing to readers. A list of resources for anyone in crisis is included at the bottom of the article. 

    A 33-year-old mother climbed over a safety rail and intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old, according to New York state police, who said Wednesday that search and rescue efforts were unsuccessful.

    Authorities responded to the park around 9 p.m. Monday and determined the family went over the rail on Luna Island, a small island between the American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls that, along with the Horseshoe Falls, make up the popular tourist draw.

    “The investigation has determined that this incident was intentional in nature, though the circumstances remain under investigation,” state police said in a news release.

     Authorities are using unmanned aircraft and underwater units in the investigation. 

    If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.

    Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)

    Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1 800 463-2338)

    Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

    Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

    If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.

