World

    • Mother crashes car through Australian school fence, killing a child and injuring 4 others

    Victoria Police establish a crime scene outside of Auburn South Primary School, Tooronga Rd, Hawthorn East, in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP) Victoria Police establish a crime scene outside of Auburn South Primary School, Tooronga Rd, Hawthorn East, in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP)
    Share
    MELBOURNE, Australia -

    A mother collecting a child crashed a car through a Melbourne school fence on Tuesday, fatally injuring one child and leaving four others seriously hurt, police said.

    The 40-year-old mother had collected a child from the Auburn South Primary School and was making a U-turn on the road outside when she crashed through a fence and into an outdoor table where five children were seated after 2:30 p.m. local time, Police Insp. Craig McEvoy said.

    “It appears it is a tragic accident,” McEvoy told reporters.

    An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital with critical injuries and later died, a police statement said.

    Two girls, aged 11, a 10-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

    The driver was arrested at the scene and remained in custody, police said. Neither she nor her student passenger was injured.

    Police were questioning the mother, McEvoy said but had no further updates. Specialist accident investigation detectives were at the scene gathering evidence.

    Video showed the station wagon with obvious damage to its front-left fender had came to a halt after passing through a shade-cloth covered recreation area.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate

    The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.

    Lost Chopin music uncovered in 'thrilling' discovery

    A curator at a museum in New York City has discovered a previously unknown waltz written by Frederic Chopin, the first time that a new piece of work by the Polish composer has been found in nearly 100 years.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News