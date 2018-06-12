Mother charged in death of boy found in hotel freezer
Amanda Gail Oakes is seen in this image from the Dothan Police Department. (Dothan Police Department)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 10:25AM EDT
DOTHAN, Ala. -- Police in Alabama have arrested the mother of a baby whose body was found inside a freezer in a hotel room.
News outlets report 36-year-old Amanda Gail Oakes is charged with manslaughter and corpse abuse in the death of 6-month-old Curtis James Oakes.
Police previously charged her 28-year-old boyfriend, Carlton James Mathis of Gainesville, Georgia, with murder in the child's death. He was arrested last week after being shot during a police standoff in Bronson, Florida.
Oakes was with Mathis when he was captured. Investigators later found the child's remains in a hotel room freezer. An autopsy is being conducted to determine how the boy died.
Police say Oakes is jailed with bond set at $150,000. A defence attorney didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.