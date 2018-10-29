Mother charged after 1-year-old son died in hurricane
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo, floodwater from Hurricane Florence surrounds homes in Dillon, S.C. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 10:24PM EDT
MONROE, N.C. -- The mother of a 1-year-old who was swept into floodwaters created by Hurricane Florence has been charged in the boy's death.
The Union County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page 20-year-old Dazia Ideah Lee of Charlotte is charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving on a closed or unopened highway.
Lee told news outlets she wasn't from the area and was unfamiliar with the roads. Authorities said the water from a rain-swollen creek pushed her car off the road and left her stuck in a group of trees on the night of Sept. 16. Lee said she was able to get Kaiden Lee-Welch out of the car, but the water caused her to lose her grip.
Multiple law enforcement teams searched for Kaiden that night and again in the morning, when his body was found.
