

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Illinois mother has been arrested after allegedly driving her SUV while two children sat inside an inflatable pool on the roof.

Police say the woman was arrested on Tuesday after officers noticed an Audi Q5 cruising through Dixon, Ill., about 160 kilometres west of Chicago, with two children on the roof inside a large inflatable pool.

Police say the woman told officers she had gone to a friend’s house to inflate the pool, and then used her two daughters to weigh it down on the ride back home.

Jennifer Janus Yeager, 49, has been charged with two counts of endangering the health or life of a child and two counts of reckless conduct. She was also ticketed for failure to secure a passenger of the age of eight and under the age of 16.

She has since been released from custody. The allegations against her have not been proven in court.