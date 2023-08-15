Most vacationers return to their campsites after a wildfire ripped through French tourist area

This handout photo provided by SDIS66/Yacine Bouchaid shows planes working to extinguish a wildfire in Saint-André, southeastern France, Monday Aug. 14, 2023. Vacationers were mostly able to return to their campsites Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 after a wildfire ripped through 500 hectares (1,235 acres) of land near the seaside resort of Argeles-sur-Mer in southern France, close to the border with Spain, authorities said. (SDIS66/Yacine Bouchaid via AP) This handout photo provided by SDIS66/Yacine Bouchaid shows planes working to extinguish a wildfire in Saint-André, southeastern France, Monday Aug. 14, 2023. Vacationers were mostly able to return to their campsites Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 after a wildfire ripped through 500 hectares (1,235 acres) of land near the seaside resort of Argeles-sur-Mer in southern France, close to the border with Spain, authorities said. (SDIS66/Yacine Bouchaid via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social